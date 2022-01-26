Lakers' Davis to return from knee injury against Nets

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, talks with coaches during a timeout in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacra... Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, talks with coaches during a timeout in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, fourth from left, watches from the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Mia... Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, fourth from left, watches from the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Miami. Miami won 113-107. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis will play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee.

Coach Frank Vogel said there was no set minutes level for the All-Star big man, but the Lakers had a range they wanted to keep him in Tuesday night.

His return is a boost for a team that has played below expectations all season and entered play 23-24, eighth in the Western Conference.

Davis has not played since Dec. 17. The Lakers went 7-10 in his absence.

