Bills OC Brian Daboll has second interview with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll seemingly has become the front-runner for the vacant New York Giants' head coaching position.

Daboll got his second interview for the job in five days when he spent Tuesday with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara, new general manager Joe Schoen and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara at the team's headquarters. The 46-year-old also was interviewed Friday on a video conference call.

He is the first man to receive two interviews for the job that opened when Joe Judge was fired on Jan. 11 after a 4-13 second season. He was 10-23 in his short tenure.

The Giants also have spoken with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The team also plans to meet with current Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham on Wednesday and former Miami coach Brian Flores on Thursday.

Schoen, who was the Bills assistant GM before being hired by the Giants Friday, and Daboll worked with the Bills for the past four seasons.

Under Daboll's guidance, the Bills finished third in the NFL, averaging 28.4 points this past season. Quarterback Josh Allen finished sixth in the league with a franchise-record 409 completions as well as 36 touchdown passes and 4,407 yards.

Buffalo won the AFC East for the second straight season, but its season ended in Kansas City for the second straight year with a 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in a divisional round game.

Daboll was the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year after the Bills finished 13-3 in 2020. He joined Buffalo in 2018 after helping lead Alabama to the national championship in 2017 as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Daboll has 20 years of NFL coaching experience. He spent 11 seasons with the New England Patriots (2000-06, 2013-16). He has been an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Chiefs (2012). He was also the Jets quarterbacks coach in 2007-08.

