2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Jan. 25), marking the 20th intrusion this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jet and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense assets to monitor the planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Beijing has sent aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Jan. 3, 9, 16, 21, and 22. A total of 123 Chinese planes have been tracked there so far in January, including 90 fighter jets, three bombers, and 30 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered the ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese J-16 fighter plane. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Jan. 25. (MND image)