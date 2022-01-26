Alexa
Nvidia, General Electric fall; IBM, American Express rise

By Associated Press
2022/01/26 05:23
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Nvidia Corp., down $10.48 to $223.24.

The chipmaker may abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group.

Johnson & Johnson, up $4.66 to $167.63.

The world’s biggest health care products company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

International Business Machines Corp., up $7.28 to $136.10.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

General Electric Co., down $5.80 to $91.11.

The aviation, health and energy conglomerate's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Express Co., up $14.18 to$173.11.

The credit card company's fourth-quarter profit handily beat analysts' forecasts.

Bally’s Corp., up $6.62 to $35.85.

Standard General is offering to buy the hotel and casino operator.

SmileDirectClub Inc., up 49 cents to $2.48.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company announced plans to cut jobs and make operational changes.

Xerox Holdings Corp., down $1 to $19.98.

The maker of copiers reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.

Updated : 2022-01-26 07:05 GMT+08:00

