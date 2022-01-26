Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US Rep. Cuellar: 'No wrongdoing on my part' after FBI search

By Associated Press
2022/01/26 05:11
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, speaks during a press conference at the southern border at the Humanitarian Respite Center on Friday, July 1...

FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, speaks during a press conference at the southern border at the Humanitarian Respite Center on Friday, July 1...

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a video Tuesday saying he took part in ‘no wrongdoing’ after FBI agents last week searched near the Texas congressman's home.

Cuellar hasn’t been charged with a crime and the bureau has said nothing about the scope of its investigation since agents were photographed near his home in Laredo on Jan. 19. The nine-term congressman said in the video posted by his campaign that he was fully cooperating with law enforcement but provided no details.

“There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing on my part,” Cuellar said. "As an attorney, I know first hand that the legal system is a pillar of our democracy."

He went on to remind voters that he was still running for reelection in his border district ahead of a rematch in Texas' March 1 primary elections against Jessica Cisneros, a onetime intern in Cuellar's office who came within 4 points of beating him in 2020.

Cuellar serves on the powerful House Appropriations Committee and was outspoken in blaming national Democrats’ move to the left during the 2020 campaign on issues like health care and the environment as contributing to some disappointing losses in the House.

Updated : 2022-01-26 07:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery
Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
"