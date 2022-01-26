Alexa
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/26 03:36
US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner - 9780593185421 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Forever Lies by Kathleen Brooks - 9781943805518 - (Laurens Publishing)

5. The Runaway by Nick Petrie - 9780525535515 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Maid by Nita Prose - 9780593356166 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Summer Proposal by Vi Keeland - 9781951045623 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp)

8. Targeted by Stephen Hunter - 9781982169817 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781501139246 - (Washington Square Press)

10. Robert B. Parker’s Bye Bye Baby by Ace Atkins - 9780593328521 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

Updated : 2022-01-26 05:31 GMT+08:00

