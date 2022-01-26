Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/26 03:34
BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

5. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Locket Widget, Matthew Moss

6. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

3. Minecraft, Mojang

4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

6. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

8. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Disney+, Disney

3. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

5. Fall Break, Sunday.gg

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Ragdoll Ninja: Imposter Hero, Tap2Play LLC

9. Outfit Makeover, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

10. Unpacking Master, SayGames LTD

Updated : 2022-01-26 05:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery
Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
"