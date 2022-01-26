Alexa
Ex-senator, presidential candidate deported to Haiti from US

By HAROLD ISAAC , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/26 02:05
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Former Haitian senator and presidential candidate Moïse Jean-Charles told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he was arrested in the U.S. and deported to Haiti.

Jean-Charles spoke briefly as he arrived at the Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the capital of Port-au-Prince, looking distraught. It wasn’t immediately clear why he was deported or whether he faces any charges.

He said U.S. authorities detained him on Monday as he returned from Nigeria and interrogated him about his recent trip to Africa. He said he spent the night in jail and was deported on Tuesday.

“They’ve forbidden me from entering the U.S. for the next five years," he said. "They’ve cancelled the visa and they’ve put me in jail. It’s a humiliating thing.”

Jean-Charles ran for president in 2015 and 2016 and was considered a close ally of slain President Jovenel Moïse. He was previously a senator and also served as mayor for the northern town of Milot, near where Moïse was born.

Updated : 2022-01-26 04:01 GMT+08:00

