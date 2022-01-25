Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sheriff who tried to stop fight pleads not guilty to assault

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 23:40
Sheriff who tried to stop fight pleads not guilty to assault

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A sheriff charged with assault after allegedly hitting a teenage girl while trying to break up a fight during a high school basketball game in eastern Kentucky has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch, 47, appeared Monday in Perry District Court for an arraignment, WYMT-TV reported.

Lynch is part of Owsley County High School’s coaching staff and intervened in a Dec. 3 fight during a girls’ basketball game at Perry County Central High School, police have said. Trooper Matthew Gayheart said Lynch is alleged to have rushed the floor during the fight between players and struck a Perry County Central player while breaking up the fight.

An investigation led to a warrant being issued charging him with fourth-degree assault, police said.

Lynch's lawyer declined to comment to the station about the charges.

Updated : 2022-01-26 01:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery
Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
"