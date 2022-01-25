Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 23:06
THROUGH JANUARY 24

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00
Frederik Andersen Carolina 27 1569 53 2.03
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 26 1510 52 2.07
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 33 1952 68 2.09
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 28 1687 62 2.21
Jack Campbell Toronto 29 1690 63 2.24
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 75 2.26
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1352 51 2.26
Antti Raanta Carolina 10 511 20 2.35
Juuse Saros Nashville 35 2066 82 2.38
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 29 1673 68 2.44
Vitek Vanecek Washington 22 1239 51 2.47
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 15 817 34 2.50
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 2.50
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 26 1543 65 2.53
John Gibson Anaheim 30 1813 77 2.55
Linus Ullmark Boston 20 1177 50 2.55
Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 9 490 21 2.57
Jaroslav Halak Vancouver 8 440 19 2.59
Jake Oettinger Dallas 15 785 34 2.60

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 23 7 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 35 2066 22 11 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 33 1952 22 7 4
Frederik Andersen Carolina 27 1569 21 6 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 29 1673 20 4 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 26 1510 20 4 2
Jack Campbell Toronto 29 1690 19 6 3
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 28 1552 19 5 1
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 32 1899 17 14 1
Robin Lehner Vegas 30 1747 17 11 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 25 1459 16 8 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 32 1888 14 12 6
John Gibson Anaheim 30 1813 14 10 6
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 28 1687 14 9 5
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 25 1335 14 10 1
Linus Ullmark Boston 20 1177 14 5 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 29 1671 13 13 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 22 1268 13 8 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 21 1190 13 4 3
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 30 1701 12 11 5
James Reimer San Jose 22 1167 12 8 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 26 1510 52 771 .937 20 4 2
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1352 51 662 .928 11 7 5
Frederik Andersen Carolina 27 1569 53 685 .928 21 6 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 33 1952 68 875 .928 22 7 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 29 1690 63 805 .927 19 6 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 35 2066 82 1015 .925 22 11 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 28 1687 62 758 .924 14 9 5
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 29 1673 68 812 .923 20 4 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 75 881 .922 23 7 3
Craig Anderson Buffalo 6 360 15 175 .921 4 2 0
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 15 817 34 396 .921 9 2 2
John Gibson Anaheim 30 1813 77 875 .919 14 10 6
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 32 1899 83 914 .917 17 14 1
Jaroslav Halak Vancouver 8 440 19 205 .915 1 4 2
Alex Nedeljkovic Detroit 30 1701 79 847 .915 12 11 5
Linus Ullmark Boston 20 1177 50 535 .915 14 5 0
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 26 1543 65 694 .914 11 10 5
James Reimer San Jose 22 1167 55 582 .914 12 8 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 12 701 31 328 .914 3 7 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 28 1687 5 14 9 5
Jack Campbell Toronto 29 1690 4 19 6 3
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 23 1352 4 11 7 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 33 1952 3 22 7 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 29 1671 3 13 13 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 26 1510 3 20 4 2
Ilya Samsonov Washington 21 1190 3 13 4 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 35 2066 2 22 11 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 33 1995 2 23 7 3
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 32 1888 2 14 12 6
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 26 1543 2 11 10 5
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 25 1335 2 14 10 1
Jake Allen Montreal 24 1332 2 5 16 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 23 1277 2 9 9 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 13 734 2 8 2 1
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 13 722 2 6 5 1
Daniel Vladar Calgary 9 549 2 5 3 1
Pavel Francouz Colorado 7 384 2 6 1 0