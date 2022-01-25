Alexa
NBA Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 30 17 .638 7-3 W-1 16-5 14-12 19-9
Chicago 29 17 .630 ½ 3-7 W-1 16-6 13-11 19-11
Brooklyn 29 17 .630 ½ 5-5 L-1 12-11 17-6 20-9
Milwaukee 30 19 .612 1 5-5 W-3 17-8 13-11 19-15
Cleveland 29 19 .604 8-2 W-2 14-9 15-10 16-10
Philadelphia 27 19 .587 7-3 W-1 10-10 17-9 17-12
Charlotte 26 21 .553 4 7-3 L-1 13-7 13-14 17-11
Boston 24 24 .500 6-4 W-1 15-10 9-14 17-13
Toronto 22 22 .500 5-5 L-1 12-12 10-10 14-13
Washington 23 24 .489 7 4-6 L-3 13-11 10-13 16-16
New York 23 25 .479 5-5 L-1 12-14 11-11 14-19
Atlanta 21 25 .457 5-5 W-4 11-11 10-14 13-15
Indiana 17 31 .354 13½ 3-7 L-2 12-12 5-19 8-22
Detroit 11 35 .239 18½ 4-6 L-2 7-14 4-21 7-19
Orlando 9 39 .188 21½ 2-8 W-1 3-17 6-22 6-28
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 37 9 .804 9-1 W-7 19-5 18-4 23-7
Golden State 34 13 .723 5-5 W-2 21-4 13-9 18-8
Memphis 32 17 .653 7-3 L-1 17-9 15-8 24-11
Utah 30 18 .625 8 2-8 L-2 15-9 15-9 19-8
Dallas 27 20 .574 10½ 8-2 W-1 15-9 12-11 21-11
Denver 24 21 .533 12½ 6-4 W-1 13-9 11-12 16-14
Minnesota 23 23 .500 14 7-3 W-1 13-10 10-13 16-15
L.A. Lakers 23 24 .489 14½ 5-5 L-1 15-12 8-12 13-16
L.A. Clippers 23 25 .479 15 4-6 L-1 15-12 8-13 13-20
Portland 20 26 .435 17 6-4 W-2 14-11 6-15 8-19
New Orleans 18 28 .391 19 5-5 W-2 11-11 7-17 11-16
Sacramento 18 30 .375 20 2-8 L-3 12-16 6-14 13-20
San Antonio 17 30 .362 20½ 2-8 L-2 9-15 8-15 10-17
Houston 14 33 .298 23½ 4-6 L-1 7-13 7-20 7-19
Oklahoma City 14 33 .298 23½ 1-9 L-6 8-15 6-18 10-21

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 95, New York 93

Chicago 111, Oklahoma City 110

New Orleans 117, Indiana 113

Phoenix 115, Utah 109

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.