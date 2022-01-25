All Times EST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|16-5
|14-12
|19-9
|Chicago
|29
|17
|.630
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|16-6
|13-11
|19-11
|Brooklyn
|29
|17
|.630
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-11
|17-6
|20-9
|Milwaukee
|30
|19
|.612
|1
|5-5
|W-3
|17-8
|13-11
|19-15
|Cleveland
|29
|19
|.604
|1½
|8-2
|W-2
|14-9
|15-10
|16-10
|Philadelphia
|27
|19
|.587
|2½
|7-3
|W-1
|10-10
|17-9
|17-12
|Charlotte
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|7-3
|L-1
|13-7
|13-14
|17-11
|Boston
|24
|24
|.500
|6½
|6-4
|W-1
|15-10
|9-14
|17-13
|Toronto
|22
|22
|.500
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-12
|10-10
|14-13
|Washington
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|4-6
|L-3
|13-11
|10-13
|16-16
|New York
|23
|25
|.479
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|12-14
|11-11
|14-19
|Atlanta
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|5-5
|W-4
|11-11
|10-14
|13-15
|Indiana
|17
|31
|.354
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|12-12
|5-19
|8-22
|Detroit
|11
|35
|.239
|18½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-14
|4-21
|7-19
|Orlando
|9
|39
|.188
|21½
|2-8
|W-1
|3-17
|6-22
|6-28
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Phoenix
|37
|9
|.804
|—
|9-1
|W-7
|19-5
|18-4
|23-7
|Golden State
|34
|13
|.723
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|21-4
|13-9
|18-8
|Memphis
|32
|17
|.653
|6½
|7-3
|L-1
|17-9
|15-8
|24-11
|Utah
|30
|18
|.625
|8
|2-8
|L-2
|15-9
|15-9
|19-8
|Dallas
|27
|20
|.574
|10½
|8-2
|W-1
|15-9
|12-11
|21-11
|Denver
|24
|21
|.533
|12½
|6-4
|W-1
|13-9
|11-12
|16-14
|Minnesota
|23
|23
|.500
|14
|7-3
|W-1
|13-10
|10-13
|16-15
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|24
|.489
|14½
|5-5
|L-1
|15-12
|8-12
|13-16
|L.A. Clippers
|23
|25
|.479
|15
|4-6
|L-1
|15-12
|8-13
|13-20
|Portland
|20
|26
|.435
|17
|6-4
|W-2
|14-11
|6-15
|8-19
|New Orleans
|18
|28
|.391
|19
|5-5
|W-2
|11-11
|7-17
|11-16
|Sacramento
|18
|30
|.375
|20
|2-8
|L-3
|12-16
|6-14
|13-20
|San Antonio
|17
|30
|.362
|20½
|2-8
|L-2
|9-15
|8-15
|10-17
|Houston
|14
|33
|.298
|23½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-13
|7-20
|7-19
|Oklahoma City
|14
|33
|.298
|23½
|1-9
|L-6
|8-15
|6-18
|10-21
___
Cleveland 95, New York 93
Chicago 111, Oklahoma City 110
New Orleans 117, Indiana 113
Phoenix 115, Utah 109
Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Brooklyn, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.