NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 42 28 9 5 61 170 122
Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123
N.Y. Rangers 43 28 11 4 60 132 110
Pittsburgh 41 26 10 5 57 139 108
Carolina 38 27 9 2 56 136 91
Washington 43 23 11 9 55 139 118
Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 129 100
Boston 39 24 13 2 50 122 107
Detroit 42 18 18 6 42 113 139
Columbus 39 18 20 1 37 121 139
New Jersey 40 15 20 5 35 117 140
N.Y. Islanders 34 14 14 6 34 80 91
Philadelphia 42 13 21 8 34 103 144
Buffalo 41 13 21 7 33 111 142
Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 98 125
Montreal 41 8 26 7 23 90 154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 40 29 8 3 61 167 118
St. Louis 42 25 12 5 55 147 116
Nashville 43 26 14 3 55 134 118
Minnesota 38 25 10 3 53 149 115
Vegas 42 25 15 2 52 146 125
Anaheim 44 21 16 7 49 130 126
Los Angeles 43 21 16 6 48 121 118
Calgary 37 19 12 6 44 120 94
Dallas 39 21 16 2 44 115 120
San Jose 42 21 19 2 44 115 131
Winnipeg 38 17 14 7 41 111 114
Edmonton 37 19 16 2 40 122 126
Vancouver 41 18 19 4 40 103 116
Chicago 42 15 20 7 37 99 137
Seattle 41 13 24 4 30 110 148
Arizona 40 10 26 4 24 89 152

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Dallas 3, Philadelphia 1

Anaheim 5, Boston 3

Vegas 1, Washington 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Minnesota 8, Montreal 2

Calgary 7, St. Louis 1

Colorado 2, Chicago 0

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.

