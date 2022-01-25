All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|42
|28
|9
|5
|61
|170
|122
|Tampa Bay
|43
|28
|10
|5
|61
|149
|123
|Toronto
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|129
|100
|Boston
|39
|24
|13
|2
|50
|122
|107
|Detroit
|42
|18
|18
|6
|42
|113
|139
|Buffalo
|41
|13
|21
|7
|33
|111
|142
|Ottawa
|35
|12
|20
|3
|27
|98
|125
|Montreal
|41
|8
|26
|7
|23
|90
|154
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|43
|28
|11
|4
|60
|132
|110
|Pittsburgh
|41
|26
|10
|5
|57
|139
|108
|Carolina
|38
|27
|9
|2
|56
|136
|91
|Washington
|43
|23
|11
|9
|55
|139
|118
|Columbus
|39
|18
|20
|1
|37
|121
|139
|New Jersey
|40
|15
|20
|5
|35
|117
|140
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|14
|14
|6
|34
|80
|91
|Philadelphia
|42
|13
|21
|8
|34
|103
|144
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|40
|29
|8
|3
|61
|167
|118
|St. Louis
|42
|25
|12
|5
|55
|147
|116
|Nashville
|43
|26
|14
|3
|55
|134
|118
|Minnesota
|38
|25
|10
|3
|53
|149
|115
|Dallas
|39
|21
|16
|2
|44
|115
|120
|Winnipeg
|38
|17
|14
|7
|41
|111
|114
|Chicago
|42
|15
|20
|7
|37
|99
|137
|Arizona
|40
|10
|26
|4
|24
|89
|152
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|42
|25
|15
|2
|52
|146
|125
|Anaheim
|44
|21
|16
|7
|49
|130
|126
|Los Angeles
|43
|21
|16
|6
|48
|121
|118
|Calgary
|37
|19
|12
|6
|44
|120
|94
|San Jose
|42
|21
|19
|2
|44
|115
|131
|Edmonton
|37
|19
|16
|2
|40
|122
|126
|Vancouver
|41
|18
|19
|4
|40
|103
|116
|Seattle
|41
|13
|24
|4
|30
|110
|148
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Dallas 3, Philadelphia 1
Anaheim 5, Boston 3
Vegas 1, Washington 0
N.Y. Rangers 3, Los Angeles 2, SO
Minnesota 8, Montreal 2
Calgary 7, St. Louis 1
Colorado 2, Chicago 0
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 9 p.m.