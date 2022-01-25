SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 32 24 6 1 1 52 111 69 Knoxville 30 24 3 1 2 51 118 65 Quad City 30 17 6 3 4 41 102 82 Peoria 26 17 5 1 3 38 95 61 Fayetteville 29 18 10 1 0 37 91 72 Roanoke 27 15 7 2 3 36 81 65 Pensacola 29 15 10 3 1 34 100 87 Evansville 30 15 15 0 0 30 76 80 Birmingham 31 7 20 4 0 18 70 116 Macon 30 5 23 1 1 12 61 134 Vermilion County 26 3 20 3 0 9 43 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.