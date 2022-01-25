SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|32
|24
|6
|1
|1
|52
|111
|69
|Knoxville
|30
|24
|3
|1
|2
|51
|118
|65
|Quad City
|30
|17
|6
|3
|4
|41
|102
|82
|Peoria
|26
|17
|5
|1
|3
|38
|95
|61
|Fayetteville
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|91
|72
|Roanoke
|27
|15
|7
|2
|3
|36
|81
|65
|Pensacola
|29
|15
|10
|3
|1
|34
|100
|87
|Evansville
|30
|15
|15
|0
|0
|30
|76
|80
|Birmingham
|31
|7
|20
|4
|0
|18
|70
|116
|Macon
|30
|5
|23
|1
|1
|12
|61
|134
|Vermilion County
|26
|3
|20
|3
|0
|9
|43
|117
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.