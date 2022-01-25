Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man who stuffed wife's body in freezer sentenced to 25 years

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 23:27
FILE -This undated photo provided by the Webster Missouri County Sheriff's Department shows Larry Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie, who pleaded guilty to stuffing...

FILE -This undated photo provided by the Webster Missouri County Sheriff's Department shows Larry Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie, who pleaded guilty to stuffing...

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who pleaded guilty to stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer more than six years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Larry Dinwiddie, 59, of Marshfield, was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder in the death of Cynthia Dinwiddie, television station KYTV reported.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a count of abandoning a corpse. Investigators have said they found the body of his wife, Cynthia, locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit in November 2019 and that her body had been there since 2015.

Investigators have said her death resulted from domestic violence. Dinwiddie admitted to killing his wife with a hammer during an argument, according to court records. He never reported her missing.

Updated : 2022-01-26 00:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery
Taiwan’s Tainan to give away new condos in shopping festival lottery
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 13 local COVID cases
"