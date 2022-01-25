Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Anthony Martial close to sealing move away from Man United

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 22:02
FILE - Manchester United's Anthony Martial applauds fan as he walks off the pitch at half-time, during the English Premier League soccer match between...

FILE - Manchester United's Anthony Martial applauds fan as he walks off the pitch at half-time, during the English Premier League soccer match between...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Anthony Martial is close to securing a move away from Manchester United.

The France forward is set to be loaned to Spanish team Sevilla until the end of the season. There will be no fee involved or option to buy.

United manager Ralf Rangnick said last month that the 26-year-old Martial wanted to leave after falling down the list of forwards at the club, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

Martial became the world’s most expensive teenage player when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015 for 36 million pounds (then $55.1 million) that could potentially rise to 58 million pounds ($78 million).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-25 23:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
"