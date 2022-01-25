Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked northeastern Taiwan at 10:36 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Jan. 25), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 21.9 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 63.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and Hsinchu County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taipei City, Taipei City, Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Hsinchu City.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Changhua County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi City. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.