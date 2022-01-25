Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan

Level 2 shock waves felt in Taipei, New Taipei from magnitude 5.0 temblor

  199
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/25 22:54
(CWB image)

(CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked northeastern Taiwan at 10:36 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Jan. 25), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 21.9 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 63.8 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and Hsinchu County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Taipei City, Taipei City, Nantou County, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Hsinchu City.

A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Changhua County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi City. No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
2022/01/16 16:47
Taiwan to upgrade quake alert system for urban areas
Taiwan to upgrade quake alert system for urban areas
2022/01/14 10:20
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan
2022/01/04 09:25
Taipei MRT trains run at reduced speed after 6.0 quake
Taipei MRT trains run at reduced speed after 6.0 quake
2022/01/03 18:27
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
2022/01/03 18:01