White Spirits Market – Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031

The global white spirits market was valued at $5,360 million in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $7,671 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. White spirits are substances comprising aliphatic, alicyclic, and aromatic hydrocarbons with carbon numbers in the range of C7 to C12. These are clear, colorless, and flammable liquids with a flash point of approximately 21?C-68?C.

These have a density of approximately 0.8 g/ml, slight water solubility, and a vapor pressure in the range of 0.3-3.0 kPa. They have a distinct odor with an odor threshold of 0.5-5.0 mg/m3 in air due to the high content of aromatic hydrocarbons.

In 2016, Europe and North America were the leading revenue contributors to the global market. In the same year, Asia-Pacific registered the highest growth rate, owing to a substantial rise in the demand for white spirits in infrastructural development.

The global white spirits market is segmented based on product, application, and geography. On the basis of product, it is divided into type 1, type 2, type 3, and type 0. Based on application, it is classified into paint thinner, extraction solvent, cleaning solvent, degreasing solvent, fuel, disinfectant, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global white spirits market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical markets, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The major market players are as follows

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Total S.A.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Compa??a Espa?ola de Petr?leos, S.A.U.

Neste Oyj

Haltermann Carless

DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH

Al Sanea Chemical Products

GSB Chemicals

White Spirits Market Key Segments:

By Product

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 0

By Application

Paint Thinner

Extraction Solvent

Cleaning Solvent

Degreasing Solvent

Fuel

Disinfectant

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

