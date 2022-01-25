Industrial Alcohols Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 10.2% During The Forecast Period

Report Ocean publicize new report on the global industrial alcohols market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global industrial alcohols market growth.

The global industrial alcohols market was valued at $100,535 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $198,610 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Get Sample Report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31552

Industrial alcohols are used by end users for various applications such as sanitizing, cleaning, and solvent properties. Moreover, these alcohols are required for the production of medicines, food products, flavorings agents, and cosmetics. In addition, they are used to develop vaccines, compound tonics, syrups, tinctures, liniments, and antiseptics as well as manufacturing pharmaceuticals such as chloroform, atabrine, and barbiturates. Furthermore, majorly produced alcohol, such as ethanol, is used in the production of adhesives, cosmetics, detergents, explosives, inks, hand cream, plastics, and textiles.



The global market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the rise in demand for biofuels. Moreover, the surge in environmental concerns and stringent governmental regulations have fueled the development of Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation Model (GREET) model.



As per the Department of Energy’s GREET model, the use of bioethanol significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 34% as compared to petroleum-derived gasoline which is thereby propelling the market growth. Presently, the adoption of other alcohols, such as ethanol, methanol, and isobutanol, as solvents has increased in the chemical industry. In addition, increase in use of isobutanol as a feedstock for manufacturing isobutyl acetate and in the production of lacquer, similar coatings, and flavoring agent in the food industry are further expected to fuel the market growth.

The global industrial alcohols market is segmented based on type, application, source, and geography. On the basis of type, it is classified into isopropyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, ethyl alcohol, isobutyl alcohol, benzyl alcohol, others (pentanol and methyl-1-butanol). Based on source, it is categorized into molasses, sugar, grains, fossil fuels, and others (whey and grapes). On the basis of application, it is divided into fuel, chemical intermediates & solvent, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food ingredients, and others (adhesives and coatings). Based on processing method, it is bifurcated into fermentation and synthetic. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players have largely invested in the R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand for end users. The major players in the market include:



Cargill Inc.

MGP Ingredients Inc.

Green Plains Inc.

Birla Sugar

Cristalco

Greenfield Specialty Alcohols

Flint Hills Resources

Sigma Aldrich

The Andersons Inc.

BASF SE

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped as per individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise industrial alcohols market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain analysis to understand the market scenario.

An in-depth analysis of segmentation of the global industrial alcohols market is provided in the report.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global industrial alcohols market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical markets, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Isopropyl Alcohol

Methyl Alcohol

Ethyl Alcohol

Isobutyl Alcohol

Benzyl Alcohol

Others (Pentanol and Methyl-1-Butanol)

By Source

Molasses

Sugar

Grains

Fossil Fuels

Other Source (Whey, Grapes)

By Application

Fuel

Chemical Intermediates & Solvent

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Food Ingredients

Other Applications (Adhesives and Coatings)

By Processing Method

Fermentation

Synthetic

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Hungary

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Thailand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global industrial alcohols market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

