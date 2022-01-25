Fluoropolymers Market is expected to reach $9,034 million | Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2031

Fluoropolymers are high-performance plastics widely high temperature and harsh chemical environments, majorly where a critical performance specification is need to be met. Fluoropolymers are widely used across automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, electrical and electronics and chemical processing applications among others owing to their high tensile strength and excellent heat resistance properties.

Industrial applications segment accounted for the largest share in the global fluoropolymers market and is expected to remain a dominant application segment throughout the forecast period.

The global fluoropolymers market size was valued at $5,404 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $9,034 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Owing to increase in demand high insulation materials in electrical and electronics applications as well as for lightweight materials such as carbon fiber reinforced polymers to be used in automobiles and manufacturing components of aircrafts, the global fluoropolymers market witnesses numerous growth opportunities. Also, the use of fluoropolymers in different applications such as construction and chemical processing fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The automotive application offers the maximum market potential in the global fluoropolymers market, owing to rapid developments and advancements in the technologies adopted in the automotive coating techniques. Moreover, rise in the demand for fluoropolymers especially in industrial applications as a tensile material is another major factor driving the overall demand for fluoropolymers across the globe. The fluoropolymers in automotive application market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, electrical and electronics and industrial applications also promise market growth.

The report segments the global fluoropolymers market based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), fluoroelastomers and others. Based on application, the market is divided into automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, industrial applications, chemical processing, healthcare and others. The automotive segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the global fluoropolymers market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading market players have invested huge capital in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand of end-users. The major players in the fluoropolymers market are:

The Chemours Company

Daikin Industries Ltd.

The 3M Company

Solvay SA

Dongue Group

Jiangsu Meilan

Shanghai Sanaifu

Arkema SA

Gujrat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global fluoropolymers market.

It includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current market estimations during the forecast period to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Comprehensive regional analysis based on primary as well as secondary sources is also offered.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions.

The report furnishes key insights on strategic analysis of various companies and value chain analysis of the fluoropolymers market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global fluoropolymers market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

Fluoroelastomers

Others (PFA, PCTFE etc.)

By Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Construction

Industrial Applications

Chemical Processing

Healthcare

Others (Transportation etc.)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) include

Halopolymer OJSC

Honeywell International Inc.

Kureha Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Zhejiang Juhua Co. Ltd

Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd.

Fuxin Heng Tong Fluorine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Whitford

Zeus Inc.

Chenguang R.I.C.I.

