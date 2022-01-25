Automotive Adhesives Market to reach $5,459 million | Scope and overview: Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the global automotive adhesives market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global automotive adhesives market growth.

The global automotive adhesives market size was valued at $3,771 million in 2021, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027, to reach $5,459 million by 2027.

Adhesives are lightweight components used to bind most composites and plastic materials. They are known for improving stress distribution and joining the similar & dissimilar substrates (steel and aluminum parts) to reduce vehicle weight. Adhesive is the most versatile bonding agent available today and are used by vehicle manufacturers to make cars lighter and tougher.

Moreover, adhesives are made from precise blends of synthetic rubber elastomers, resins, and additives such as photo initiators and stabilizers, which enhance the characteristics of automotive adhesives. In addition, automobile manufacturers bind aluminum and composites so that vehicle parts are intact even at high speed and pressure. Adhesives do not lose strength and hence are used for these applications.

Automotive adhesives exhibit multiple applications in the automobile industry by enhancing the design and infrastructure of vehicles. Adhesives are deployed to fabricate rubber, metal, glass, and plastics together during the manufacture of automobiles. They inhibit the ingress of salt, dirt, and water in the car body shell. Moreover, they improve the vehicle body stiffness & durability and provide improved crash performance.

In addition, use of adhesives at multiple stages of production of an automobile has significantly driven the market growth. Adhesives are used for direct glazing, which improves the rigidity of vehicles. They are deployed on the production line, which results in cost reduction and savings. Therefore, adhesives have significantly improved the fuel efficiency of automobiles and provide enhanced performance, which is a key driver of the automotive industry.

The global automotive adhesives market is segmented based on resin type, technology, application, vehicle type, and geography. On the basis of resin type, the market is classified into polyurethanes, epoxy, acrylics, silicone, SMP, polyamide, and others (rubber and phenolic). By technology, it is categorized into hotmelt, solvent based, water based, pressure sensitive, and others (reactive and thermosetting). Applications covered in the study include body in white, power train, paint shop, and assembly. Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading market players have largely invested in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand of end users. The major players in the biocides market include:

Henkel & Co. KGaA

Bostik S.A

3M Company

The DOW Chemical Company

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller

PPG Industries

Illinois Tool Works Corporation

Jowat AG

Solvay S.A.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global automotive adhesives market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Resin Type

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylics

Silicone

SMP

Polyamide

Others (Rubber and Phenolic Adhesives)

By Technology

Hot Melt

Solvent Based

Water Based

Pressure Sensitive

Others (Reactive and Thermosetting)

By Application

Body in White (BIW)

Powertrain

Paint Shop

Assembly

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) are:

Bayer A.G.

Ashland Speciality Company

Hexion Speciality Chemicals

Covalence Adhesives

Forbo Adhesives Switzerland

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Hindustan Adhesives Limited

