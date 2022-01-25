Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Market is expected to reach $620 million | Scope and overview, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2022-2031

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the global offshore oil & gas paint and coatings market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the global offshore oil & gas paint and coatings market growth.

The global offshore oil & gas paint and coatings market is expected to reach $620 million by 2027 from $378 million in 2021, and, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Offshore oil & gas exploration activities lead to formation of foul and corrosion layers on the vessel equipment, which are further coated system to provide protection. Moreover, continuous contact with rough seawater and prolonged exposure to penetrating UV rays adversely affect the life of coating systems.

Therefore, in offshore environments, long resistant coatings are expected to provide a long service life. Moreover, these coatings require advanced personnel safety considerations under the specified working conditions. These may include non-skid coatings on decks, high-visibility colors, and fire- & heat-resistant coating.

Offshore vessels paint & coatings comply with stringent regulatory norms and therefore are effective for marine and offshore platform applications. These coatings are effective in minimizing the corrosion and fouling of vessels hull to ensure the control over damage to marine vessels.

Moreover, further application of these coatings under the prescribed conditions and after the necessary surface preparation, effectively prevents algae formation on the surface, boost the market growth. However, raw material costs and environmental concerns related with release of VOCs by the chemical organic coatings limit the market growth.

The global offshore oil & gas paint & coatings market is segmented based on resin, installation, and geography. Based on resin, it is classified into epoxy, polyurethane, alkyd, acrylic, inorganic zinc, and others (silicone, vinyl, and others) Based on installation, it is divided into jackups, floaters, drillships, semisubmersibles, and others. Geographically, it is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the total share of the revenue in 2016, followed by Europe and North America.

Key market players have invested in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand from the end users. The key players in the offshore oil & gas paint and coatings market include:

3M Co

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paints Co.

Nippon Paints Co. Ltd

PPG Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wacker Chemie AG

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global offshore oil & gas paint and coatings market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Key Market Segments

BY RESIN

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

Inorganic Zinc

Others (Silicone, Vinyl, and Others)

BY INSTALLATION

Jackups

Floaters

Drillships

Semisubmersibles and Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) are:

Alpha Industries Limited

Ameron Protective Coatings

Barrier Coating Services, Inc.

A&A Coatings

Advanced Industrial Coatings, Inc.

Alliant Metals

Chase Corporation

Ashland Inc.

