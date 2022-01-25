Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Scope and overview, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2031

The global glass fiber reinforcement materials market is expected to reach $14,084 million by 2027 from $8,468 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Glass fiber consist of extremely thin fibers of glass and is used to make fiberglass, used in construction and transportation industries. Glass fiber is the most commonly used fiber in the reinforcement market, due to its advantages over others, such as, low cost, strength, durability, high impact resistance, and several others.

The driving factors of the global glass fiber reinforcement materials market are the growth in demand for glass fiber from the construction and transportation sector, substitution of heavy metal parts by glass fiber in the aerospace industry, and low cost, light weight and durability of glass fibers. However, issues regarding the recycling of glass fiber reinforced plastics may hinder the demand of glass fiber. Moreover, numerous growth opportunities exist for use of glass fiber in wind turbines and the development of hybrid structures, be it carbon-glass hybrid or hybrid of different grades of glass fiber only.

Glass fiber reinforcement materials market is segmented into product type, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the glass fiber reinforcement materials market is categorized into roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM (Chopped Strand Mat)/CFM (Continuous Filament Mat), chopped strand, and others that includes multi-axial. Based on end-use industry, it is classified into construction, transportation, industrial, consumer goods, wind energy, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players of glass fiber reinforcement materials market have adopted several developmental strategies such as product launches & agreements to improve their product portfolio and geographic reach in the global glass fiber reinforcement materials market. For instance, 3B-Fiberglass, one of the leading fiberglass manufacturer, launched DS 1125-10N, an innovative chopped strand used for making variable range of polyamides in March 2016. Another example is the launch of a new PipeStrand range of products for use in high- and low-pressure filament winding applications by Owens Corning in March 2016.

Top players in glass fiber reinforcement materials market include:

Owens Corning

3B-Fiberglass

Jushi Group

PPG Fiberglass

Taishan Fiberglass

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp (CPIC)

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Asahi Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global glass fiber reinforcement materials market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Glass Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Roving

Woven Roving

Fabrics

CSM/CFM

Chopped Strand

Others (multi-axial)

By End-Use Industry

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Wind Energy

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Turkey

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Qatar

Rest of LAMEA

Other prominent market players are

AGY Holding Corp.

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd.

Formax (UK) Ltd.

Gunther Kast GmbH

LANXESS AG

Johns Manville

Ahlstrom GlassFibre OY

Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

China Fiberglass Company

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

