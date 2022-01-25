Food Stabilizer Market Scope and overview, with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players

The global food stabilizer market was valued at $7,580 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $10,100 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Food stabilizers are food additives that are added to food items to smoothen their texture and provide definite body to the food. They give a uniform nature to the product and hold the flavoring compounds in dispersion. They modify the textural properties, physical functionality, and physical stability of food & beverage during manufacturing, distribution, and final consumption.

They are used in lesser amount that do not affect the nutritional properties of the food. They are used in a wide range of applications such as bakery, confectionary, beverages, meat & poultry products, and others. In the food & beverages segment, food stabilizers play a vital role in viscosity management, prevention of liquid/solid separation, enhancement of flavor & mouthfeel, protection against protein destabilization, and provision of desired eating qualities.

In 2015, Europe and North America were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume, owing to increased demand for ready-to-eat food & beverage, surge in demand for packaged & convenience food, and modification in food preferences. The market is driven by emergence of organic food, influence of westernized food consumption pattern, and rise in demand for food stabilizers from the dairy & confectionary industries.

The global food stabilizer market is segmented based on type, function, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided as pectin, gelatin, carrageenan, xanthan gum, guar gum, and others. On the basis of function, it is categorized as stability, texture, and moisture retention. Based on application, it is classified into bakery, confectionary, dairy product, sauce & dressing, beverage & convenience food, meat & poultry product, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On 25 March, 2014, Ashland Inc. developed the Polyclar Brewbrite stabilizer for craft breweries. This stabilizer increases the colloidal stability of beverages to reduce haze and produce clear and more stable beer.

The major market players are as follows:

Glanbia Nutritionals

E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Kerry Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Associated British Foods Plc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Chemelco International B.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Advanced food systems

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Food Stabilizer Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Food Stabilizer Market Key Segments:

By Type

Pectin

Gelatin

Carrageenan

Xanthan Gum

Guar Gum

Others

By Function

Stability

Texture

Thickening Agent

Gelling Agent

Moisture Retention

By Application

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy Product

Sauce & Dressing

Beverages & Convenience Food

Meat & Poultry Product

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other major players in the industry include the following

Palsgaard

Tate & Lyle

Celanese Corporation

Chr. Hansen A/S

Nexira

Eurogum A/S

Unipektin Ingredients AG

Holton Food Products

Deosen Biochemical Ltd.

Naturex SA

