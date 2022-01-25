Toluene Market is expected to reach $23,393 million | Scope and overview, CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2031

The global toluene market size is expected to reach $23,393 million by 2027 from $16,597 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Toluene is a clear water insoluble aromatic hydrocarbon solvent with molecular formula of C7H8. It possesses aromatic, benzene-like smell, and is a highly volatile flammable liquid with a flash point of 4?C. It is produced from petroleum and coal tar, and is used as a solvent in the manufacturing of other organic chemicals, such as benzene, xylene, and toluene diisocyanate.

It is used as a solvent in paints, thinners, adhesives, and inks. Cosmetic and personal care products such as nail paints and removers containing toluene are applied to the hard, impenetrable surface of the nail where a smooth and glossy film is quickly formed upon evaporation of the solvents.

The toluene market has grown considerably in the recent years in developing nations, such as China, India, and Japan, owing to increase in investments in chemicals, petrochemicals, and oil & gas industries. Moreover, crude oil & natural gas contains high impurities and corrosive components, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, and free water, which cause deterioration of the inner walls of wells and pipelines. Continual oil & gas extraction could lead to corrosion of the internal surface of pipelines. Aromatic solvents (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and mixed xylenes (BTEX)) are used as corrosion inhibitors for internal protection of pipes as well as perform fractional distillation in the oil & gas industries. Therefore, rise in demand for toluene as corrosion inhibitor in the oil & gas industry acts as a driving factor of the market.

Benzene toluene xylene (BTX) is a synthetic source of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs have compounding, long-term adverse effects on health; thus, is strictly regulated by various legislations. Moreover, stringent regulations about VOCs is expected to hamper the adoption of aromatic chemicals.

The global toluene market is segmented based on derivative type, application, material for construction, and geography. Based on derivative type, it is classified into benzene & xylene, toluene diisocyanates, solvents, gasoline additives, and others. The benzene & xylene type segment registered significant growth during 2016, and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The bending application segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.2%. By technology, it is segmented into reformate process, pygas process, coke/coal process, and styrene process. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the share of the total revenue in 2016, followed by North America and Europe.

Key market players have invested in R&D activities to develop advanced products to cater to the demand of end users. The key players in the toluene market include:

ExxonMobil Chemical

Sinopec

Shell

Reliance Industries

ConocoPhillips

Valero Energy

BASF

BP Chemicals

China National Petroleum

Mitsui Chemicals

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global toluene market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading chemical market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Toluene Market Key Segmentation:

By Derivative Type

Benzene & Xylene

Toluene Diisocyanates

Solvents

Gasoline Additives

Others (Benzaldehyde and Benzoic Acid)

By Production Process

Reformate Process

Pygas Process

Coke/Coal Process

Styrene Process

By Application

Drugs

Dyes

Blending

Cosmetic Nail Products

Others (TNT, Pesticides, and Fertilizers)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) are: –

Koch Industries

JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation

Chevron Phillips

Nova Chemicals

Sherwin-Williams

Total Petrochemicals

Lyondell Basel

Covestro

Formosa Plastics

