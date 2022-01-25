Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Scope and overview, Expected to Boost Moderately over 2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 40.9% During The Forecast Period

Patient centric healthcare apps are well-designed to support healthcare delivery and has the potential to increase the quality, effectiveness, and efficacy of patient’s health. Technological advancements in information technology (IT) has enabled redesigning of healthcare process by the use and integration of electronic communication in the healthcare process.

The patient centric healthcare apps have revolutionized the complete health specific service. Health-related problems are among the major threats faced by the society, wherein the consumer-centric digital explosion has transformed the patients live by heralded patient centric apps.

These apps help the users to stay updated about medication times, check on number of calories consumed, dehydration level in body, and other body parameters. The global patient centric healthcare app market was valued at $10,235.0 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $113,728.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Global patient-centric healthcare app market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Rise in demand for patient centric ecosystem, where the app developer, mobile vendors, healthcare professionals, and medicine industry collaborate to offer patient centric approach in medical sector. In addition, the rise in smartphone penetration for patient centric apps, rise in demand for personalized care apps, and rapid digitalization supplement the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market.

However, expensive changeover to patient centric approach, lack of adequate training to healthcare professionals and insufficient supply to demand side ratio also hamper the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. Moreover, the increase in the transition toward digitalized healthcare and growing awareness toward innovative patient centric apps will demand for more patient centric healthcare apps, which would further create numerous opportunities for key vendors in this market.

The global patient centric healthcare app market is segmented based on technology, operating system, category, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented into phone-based app, web-based app, and wearable patient centric app. Based on operating system, this market is segmented into iOS, Android, Windows, and others.

Based on category, this market is segmented into wellness management and disease and treatment management. Wellness management is sub segmented into fitness, lifestyle and stress and diet & nutrition and disease & treatment management is sub segmented into healthcare providers/insurance, medication reminders and information, women’s health & pregnancy and disease specific. Further, based on end user this market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home use.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global patient centric healthcare app market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Phone Based App

Web Based App

Wearable Patient Centric App

By Operating System

iOS

Android

Windows

Others

By Category

Wellness Management

Fitness

Lifestyle and Stress

Diet and Nutrition

Disease and Treatment Management

Healthcare Providers/Insurance

Medication Reminders and Information

Women’s Health and Pregnancy

Disease Specific

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Use

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Bayer AG

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

iPatientCare, Inc.

Klick Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Merck & Co., Inc.

MobileSmith, Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Siemens AG.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Clue

Medecision Company

Voluntis S.A.

Cureatr Inc.

Lets Nurture Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

Medical Web Experts

