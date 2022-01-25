New Zealand Medical Imaging Services Market is expected to reach $668 million | Scope and overview, Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy Growth Rate By 2031

The New Zealand medical imaging services market is expected to reach $668 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2026. The area of medical imaging comprises various modalities to capture images of the human body for diagnosis and treatment of multiple diseases.

Thus, this process plays a vital role in improving public health, evolving from bedside monitoring to high-end digital scanning. Rapid growth in geriatric population is expected to provide an impetus for technological innovations in the imaging industry.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The New Zealand medical imaging services market is driven by increase in prevalence of chronic diseases in New Zealand. In addition, surge in technological advancements in medical imaging and the trend of early diagnosis among people contribute to this growth. However, the high cost associated with the use of sophisticated imaging modalities is expected to hamper the growth. Moreover, high requirement for multiple medical imaging modalities for early diagnosis of diseases provides a major opportunity for key market players in the country.

This report segments the New Zealand medical imaging services market on the basis of scans, application, and city to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on scans, it is divided into computed tomography (CT) scan, X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound imaging, nuclear imaging, and mammography. Based on application, it is classified into obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN) health, orthopedics and musculoskeletal, neuro and spine, cardiovascular and thoracic, general imaging, breast health, and others. Cities analyzed in this market are Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga, and rest of New Zealand.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the New Zealand medical imaging services market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of medical imaging services based on scans such as MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, CT scan, mammography, and others is carried out in the report.

The medical imaging services market scenario in New Zealand is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key cities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Scans

Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

X-ray Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound Imaging

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

By Application

Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neuro and Spine

Cardiovascular and Thoracic

General Imaging

Breast Health

Others

By City

Christchurch

Auckland

Wellington

Hamilton

Tauranga

Rest of New Zealand

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Abbott Laboratories

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Samsung Medison

Shimadzu Corporation

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote S.P.A

Fujifilm Corporation

