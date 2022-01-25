Cephalosporin Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during the Assessment Period 2021-2031 | Progressing at a CAGR of 14.4% During The Forecast Period

Cephalosporin is a group of semisynthetic, broad-spectrum antibiotics, which is majorly used to treat bacterial infections. It resembles penicillin and hence is used as an alternative for patients who are allergic to penicillin. It is used in the treatment of a variety of clinical conditions, including pneumonia, skin infections, strep throat, staph infections, tonsillitis, bronchitis, otitis media, and gonorrhea.

The global cephalosporin market is estimated to reach $1,99,754 million by 2026 from $77,764 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the cephalosporin market include increase in R&D activities to develop highly efficient & safe drugs; upsurge in use of combination therapies; and rise in incidence of pneumonia, tonsillitis, bronchitis, and gonorrhea. Moreover, increased approvals of drugs and growth in awareness about various infections & antibiotic resistance propel the market growth.However, side effects associated with cephalosporin and development of drug-resistant bacterial strains impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in mergers and acquisition among key vendors and development of combination therapies in untapped market are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the market growth.

The global cephalosporin market is segmented on the basis of generation, type, route of drug administration, application, and region. Based on generation, the market is divided into first-generation cephalosporin, second-generation cephalosporin, third-generation cephalosporin, fourth-generation cephalosporin, and fifth-generation cephalosporin. By type, it is bifurcated into branded and generics.

Depending on route of drug administration, it is classified into injection and oral. The applications covered in the study include respiratory tract infection, skin infection, ear infection, urinary tract infection, sexually transmitted infection, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the market through 2016-2023 that helps identify the upcoming market opportunities.

Recent industry trends and developments and the future opportunities are also covered.

Extensive knowledge about the key market players and their strategies is provided.

Comprehensive analysis of the various factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

Key Market Segments

By Generation

First-generation Cephalosporin

Second-generation Cephalosporin

Third-generation Cephalosporin

Fourth-generation Cephalosporin

Fifth-generation Cephalosporin

By Type

Branded

Generics

By Route of Drug Administration

Injection

Oral

By Application

Respiratory Tract Infection

Skin Infection

Ear Infection

Urinary Tract Infection

Sexually Transmitted Infection

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key market players

The key players operating in this market include

Allergan Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Lupin Limited

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

