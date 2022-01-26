Taiwan's ESG dashboard to include S&P ESG Scores in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With calls for a green recovery after COVID-19, focus on ESG factors has intensified in recent years. Taiwan's publicly accessible expert-curated environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dashboard, the first of its kind in the world, said recently it will include S&P ESG scores this year.

Tasked with promoting good corporate governance, the Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation (TDCC) launched the online ESG dashboard in 2019. Officially known as Investor Relations (IR) Platform, it has become a reliable reference for corporate issuers, financial institutions, and retail investors when it comes to ESG investing.

The platform contains ESG ratings for locally listed companies by top global rating agencies like FTSE Russell, ISS ESG, MSCI, and Sustainalytics, as well as Proxy Paper research reports by Glass Lewis. The addition of S&P ESG scores will increase diversity of the database, TDCC stated.

Access is free of charge at a time when the costs of accessing ESG data in other places around the world have not dropped as fast as the demand for ESG data scaled up.

Jane Huang (黃蓁蓁), the head of the TDCC's issuer services department, explained that the S&P ESG scores were built upon the company's annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices, better known as S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The scores are informed by a combination of verified company disclosures, media and stakeholder analysis. The top 10% of some 8,000 companies from each industry will be included in the Sustainability Yearbook and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as one of the most-watched benchmarks in the world.

"In 2021, 30 Taiwanese companies were listed among the top 10% in the scores, a force in driving ESG disclosure," she added.

Huang said the company is planning to enrich the database by partnering with more agencies in the coming years and is looking at the possibility of adding emissions data to align with COP26's climate pledges.

集保與S&P 簽訂合約預計導入ESG數據

（台灣英文新聞／財經組綜合報導）新冠肺炎疫情衝擊致全球環境充滿變數的情況下，國際投資人與機構對ESG的要求與期待日趨嚴格，台灣集保結算所近日與標準普爾全球（S&P Global）S&P簽訂合約，預計今年在IR平台導入S&P ESG數據供大眾參考。

做為資訊提供的先行者，集保結算所IR平台早於2019年上線，也是全球第一個公共、多元ESG評等平台，更在後疫情時代國內外市場動盪中，成為各大金融機構參考ESG資訊的重要平台，提供可信賴且免費的ESG資訊供散戶、機構投資人、以及發行公司參考。

目前平台收錄富時羅素（FTSE Russell）、ISS ESG、MSCI及Sustainalytics等研究機構所編制的ESG評級，以及提供由第三方研究機構Glass Lewis撰寫的發行公司股東會投票建議分析報告。 集保結算所股務部經理黃蓁蓁表示，2022年預計導入S&P數據，將使平台成為更多元的ESG數據中心。

「標普全球每年透過企業永續評鑑法（Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment，CSA），從經濟、社會、環境三個面向評核全球八千家企業永續發展能力，評鑑結果收錄在《永續年鑑（The Sustainability Yearbook）》中，各產業永續發展表現得分最高的10%企業將入選DJSI指數系列成分股，驅使企業揭露ESG資訊。2021年的評選結果中，共有30家台灣企業入選。」

黃蓁蓁指出，公司未來將收錄更多數據到平台上，使平台數據更加多元，提供給一般大眾、發行公司、投資機構等多方受眾參考；另一方面，集保也正研議收錄碳數據充實平台資訊多樣性。