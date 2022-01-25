Taiwan’s Taitung 2nd most welcoming place on earth: Traveller Review Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Taitung County is the second most welcoming place in the world, according to digital travel platform Booking.com’s 2022 Traveller Review Awards.

Drawing from over 232 million verified reviews from real travelers, digital travel platform Booking.com on Tuesday (Jan. 25) announced the recipients of its annual Traveller Review Awards, including the “2022 Most Welcoming Places on Earth.”

A total of 1,261,273 accommodation providers, car rental locations, and pre-booked taxi providers in 220 countries globally have received a Traveller Review Award for 2022, including 7,350 partners in Taiwan, of which 3,625 are B&Bs.

Further analysis of the 7,350 properties shows that they scored the highest in the areas of staff quality, cleanness, and location, which correspond to global figures, according to the platform.

For the fifth year in a row, apartments take the top spot in the Traveller Review Awards 2022 as the most-awarded property type globally, with 561,843 partners being recognized, followed by hotels with 172,530 properties being honored, 148,962 holiday homes, 98,466 guest houses, and 79,859 B&Bs, according to the site.

In the category of the top 10 welcoming regions in the world, Slovenia’s Gorenjska tops the list, followed by Taiwan’s Taitung County and eight other regions in the world.

Taitung County won recognition for the second year in a row. Last year, it led the pack in this category.

In the category of Most Welcoming Cities on Earth, Taitung City is ranked third.

The travel platform described Taitung City, which is located on the east coast of Taiwan, as “known for its beautiful beaches, natural parks and rich indigenous culture.” “With a year-round tropical climate, travelers won’t be disappointed with the weather or the stunning views the city offers,” the site says.