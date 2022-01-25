Alexa
2022 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival to kick off Feb. 12

Six installation artworks will be displayed around event venues

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/25 19:11
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival will take place on Feb. 12 and Feb. 15, which will see hundreds of flying lanterns dotting the night skies.

The traditional folk custom of launching sky lanterns in Pingxi has morphed into a world-famous annual festival, and this year will be the 23rd iteration of the event.

More than 100 lanterns will be set off into the night sky at Pingxi Junior High School from 6 – 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 and at the Shifen Sky Lantern Square also from 6 – 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, according to a Jan. 20 New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department press release. Each event will feature several 8-foot lanterns painted with tigers, to celebrate the year of the tiger.

Free tickets for the events can be applied at the venues from 10 a.m. until maximum capacity is reached.

Additionally, six installation artworks will be displayed from Feb. 12 – 28 around the two venues, and they will be lit up from 5 – 10 p.m. The picturesque artworks will be located in the square in front of the Pingxi civil activity center, the square in front of Pingxi Train Station, on the Shidi Bridge over Pingxi Old Street, Pingxi Old Street, the steps beside the Shifen Elementary School, and at the entrance to the Shifen Scenic Area, according to the press release.

Traffic control measures will be enforced, and shuttle bus services will be provided from 9 a.m. to midnight on Feb. 12 and Feb. 15. The bus fare for getting on any shuttle bus from the Taipei Zoo is NT$50, NT$30 from Shiding District, Keelung City, and Ruifang District, while bus fares will be NT$15 anywhere within Pingxi District, according to the release. Return trips are free.

For more information, check the official event website.
