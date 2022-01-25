Alexa
Foreign ministry warns Taiwanese of job scams in Cambodia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Taiwanese to be vigilant when jobhunting abroad

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/25 19:06
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) warned Taiwanese intending to work in Cambodia to be wary of fraudulent groups disingenuously advertising attractive jobs.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) said during a press conference Tuesday (Jan. 25) that the Taiwan representative office in Ho Chi Minh City has received more than a dozen complaints from Taiwanese who have been victims of job scams, CNA reported.

Ou said that scam groups will first attract Taiwanese to move to Cambodia with high job salaries and attractive benefits. However, once they arrive, the groups force them to engage in fraud, and their passports are seized, greatly restricting freedom of movement.

If they resisted, they would be beaten or transferred to other “companies,” Ou said, adding that if they asked to resign, the group demanded payment for the air tickets, accommodation, and other expenses they had provided, ranging from US$10,000 (NT$ 277,305) to US$30,000, per CNA.

The spokesperson said that the Taiwanese victims were rescued from their predicament and have returned home with the assistance of the Ho Chi Minh office, but they were physically and mentally strained and had lost a lot of money.

Ou urged Taiwanese to choose overseas jobs carefully and to always be vigilant. If one intends to work in Cambodia, they must first check whether the company is legal, look at the company's previous work, pay attention to the terms and conditions of a contract, and be sure to enter the country through normal channels, so as not to violate the law or endanger themselves, she said.

The spokesperson advised Taiwanese in need of assistance in Cambodia to call the Ho Chi Minh office’s emergency contact number (0903-927019) or call MOFA’s emergency number (0800-085-095).
Updated : 2022-01-25 20:22 GMT+08:00

