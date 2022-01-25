Real estate agent transmits COVID to New Taipei client

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The real estate agent brother of a chef who is at the heart of a cluster infection that started in the Grand Hotel, has transmitted COVID to a client.

On Saturday (Jan. 22), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that case No. 18,396, a dessert chef at the Grand Hotel had tested positive for COVID. The next day, her mother, case No. 18,441, older brother, case No. 18,375, and his friend, case No. 18,397 tested positive for the virus.

The real estate agent, who lives in Taipei City's Nangang District, took a client to see houses while infected. After he was diagnosed, the health department identified a male client in his 50s as one of the real estate agent's contacts.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Tuesday (Jan. 25) that the client had tested positive for COVID and listed him as case No. 18,518, with a Ct value of 19.4. The man is a resident of New Taipei City's Banqiao District and 40 people have been listed as contacts, one of whom has entered home isolation.

The following are case No. 18,518's movements from Jan. 12-22:

Jan. 12-16: MRT Blue Line from Ximen to Jiangxicui

Jan. 14: Carrefour on Wenhua Road in Banqiao District

Jan. 15-16: FamilyMart on Wenhua Road in Banqiao District

Jan. 17: PX Mart and Cosmed on Shuangshi Road in Banqiao District

Jan. 20: MRT Red Line (Taipei Main Station), Blue Line (Jiangzicui), ate at Chien Tu Hot Pot on Shuangshi Road in Banqiao District

Jan. 22: PX Mart on Shuangshi Road in Banqiao District