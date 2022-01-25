Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China attempting to take over Taiwan without war: Japanese report

Asahi Shimbun report mentions fake news from China about vaccine donations

  303
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/25 17:30
China used fake news about Japan's vaccine donations to influence public opinion in Taiwan. 

China used fake news about Japan's vaccine donations to influence public opinion in Taiwan.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As China does not yet have the means to successfully seize Taiwan, the communist country has employed propaganda and fake news to win support for unification, Asahi Shimbun reported Monday (Jan. 24).

Even though China sent military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on an almost daily basis, it is not able to win a full-blown war, Taiwan news site Newtalk reported. Any miscalculation might not only result in the communist regime losing its hold on China itself, but also force Taiwan into officially declaring its independence, per Asahi Shimbun.

Therefore, Beijing is trying to persuade public opinion in Taiwan to support unification with China “to win Taiwan without war.” The strategy includes economic pressure, measures to lure Taipei’s diplomatic allies, and the use of fake news, Asahi Shimbun said.

At the height of Taiwan’s COVID-19 surge last May, Beijing tried to take advantage of the Taiwanese public's dissatisfaction over the slow pace of vaccination by emphasizing how it supplied free doses to Taiwan businesspeople. The following month, it used the Internet to spread false reports that vaccine doses arriving in Taiwan from Japan were past their expiry date, but Taipei countered by approving laws banning the distribution of unfounded rumors about health issues.
Chinese bullying
Taiwan-Japan relations
fake news
vaccine donations
Asahi Shimbun

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese support for Fukushima food imports up more than 10%: Survey
Taiwanese support for Fukushima food imports up more than 10%: Survey
2022/01/25 12:13
Taiwan Investigation Bureau warns of multi-layered scheme to spread false news
Taiwan Investigation Bureau warns of multi-layered scheme to spread false news
2022/01/21 12:19
75.9% of Japanese feel 'close' to Taiwan in 2021 survey
75.9% of Japanese feel 'close' to Taiwan in 2021 survey
2022/01/20 18:11
Taiwanese, Japanese legislatures to hold 1st security forum Tuesday
Taiwanese, Japanese legislatures to hold 1st security forum Tuesday
2022/01/16 17:45
Naval association rejects Taiwan after pressure from China
Naval association rejects Taiwan after pressure from China
2022/01/14 19:18