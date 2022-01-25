Alexa
Taiwan FamilyMart customer buys snacks for NT$4, wins NT$10 million

Special Prize winner of Taiwan receipt lottery spent the least, won the most

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/25 17:16
(FamilyMart photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A customer of a FamilyMart in Tainan who bought a tea beverage for only NT$4 (US$0.14) has been confirmed as one of the two winners of the NT$10 million special prize for the November-December Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Tuesday (Jan. 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. In the latest draw, FamilyMart announced that it issued two receipts with the winning numbers for the NT$10 million Special Prize.

The lucky winner, who spent the least amount of money and won the most, visited the FamilyMart at the Xinying North Service Station in Tainan City's Houbi District. They selected a tea egg, some oden, snacks, and coffee, for NT$4, after redeeming awards points.

The other fortuitous shopper spent NT$60 on a sweet potato and soy milk at a FamilyMart on Juemin Road in Kaohsiung's Sanmin District.

The convenience store chain also issued five receipts with the winning receipts for the NT$2 million Grand Prize and three winning numbers for the cloud invoice. The Grand Prize winner who spent the least was a customer who purchased a newspaper for NT$10 at the FamilyMart on Da'an Street in Tainan City's Annan District.

The winning number for the Special Prize for the November-December edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 31150905. The winning number for the Grand Prize is 28564531.

The winning numbers for the First Prize are 05754219, 52891675, and 45327106. If all the digits on a receipt match any of these three sets of numbers in the right order, the prize is NT$200,000.

As for the additional prize, there is one this time around: 252. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching this number will garner a NT$200 prize.
Updated : 2022-01-25 18:49 GMT+08:00

