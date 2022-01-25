Alexa
Approval rating of Taiwan’s KMT drops to new low: Poll

Poll shows Taiwan People’s Party catching up to KMT in public support

  140
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/25 17:54
KMT Chairman Eric Chu.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The approval rating of Taiwan’s primary opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), has hit a new low of 22.7%, according to the latest poll released by online news outlet My Formosa on Monday (Jan. 24).

The figure represents a drop by 5.3 percentage points from last month. Among respondents, 63% said they view the party negatively, up 4.9 points since last month and a new high since the survey began in 2006.

A poll conducted by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) indicates the KMT has slid to 15.6% approval. Comparatively, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has an approval rating of 30.5% and the Taiwan People’s Party 12.5%.

The TPOF attributed the loss of public favor to the results of the recent legislative by-election in Taichung and the failed Taipei recall vote. Both were seen as a rout for the KMT, which failed to rally enough support to achieve its desired outcomes.

KMT Legislator Lee De-wei (李德維) lamented that resentment towards the KMT stems more from “the people’s disdain for its impotence than the party’s misdeeds.” Slamming the party as “having achieved nothing at all,” the politician said he fears KMT candidates can only rely on themselves in the upcoming local elections unless the party picks up momentum, per China Times.

My Formosa and the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation were both founded by former DPP politicians.
