Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Corbett scores 25 to lift CSU over Howard 83-81

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 13:42
Corbett scores 25 to lift CSU over Howard 83-81

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyree Corbett had a career-high 25 points plus 22 rebounds as Coppin State edged Howard 83-81 on Monday night.

Corbett's three-point play with 10 seconds left drew Coppin State within 81-80 and his steal a few seconds later helped set up Nendah Tarke's go-ahead three-point play with 5 seconds to go.

Tarke had 19 points for Coppin State (4-15, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kyle Cardaci added 16 points. Jesse Zarzuela had 15 points.

Howard totaled 31 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Kyle Foster had 19 points for the Bison (7-9, 1-2). Elijah Hawkins added 19 points. Steve Settle III had 15 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-25 15:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"