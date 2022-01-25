Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced

Winners of Special Prize will receive NT$10 million

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/25 15:50
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Tuesday (Jan. 25) the uniform invoice winning numbers for November and December 2021 on its website, including for the NT$10 million (US$360,000) Special Prize.

The winning number for the Special Prize is 31150905.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 28564531.

The winning numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 05754219, 52891675, and 45327106.

For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart below.

There is one additional sixth prize this time around: 252. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching a Sixth Prize number will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for November and December 2021 (Source: Ministry of Finance):

Special Prize

31150905

NT$10 million for matching all the digits of the Special Prize winning number.

Grand Prize

28564531

NT$2 million for matching all the digits of the Grand Prize winning number.

First Prize

05754219 52891675 45327106

NT$200,000 for matching all the digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Second Prize

NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Third Prize

 NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Fourth Prize

NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Fifth Prize

NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Sixth Prize

 NT$200 for matching the last three digits of any of the First Prize winning numbers.

Additional
Sixth Prize

252

NT$200 for matching the last three digits of the Additional Sixth Prize winning number.

Regulations for
Prize Money
Claims
  1. In order to receive the prize money, a winner must fill out the form on the back of the uniform invoice and present this with his or her ID card at any redemption locations from 02/06/2022 to 05/05/2022. A winner need not collect the prize money in person. The person entrusted by a winner to collect his or her prize money should present his or her own ID card along with the winning person's ID card and the winning uniform invoice at a convenience store, Simple Mart, PX Mart, or bank in order to receive the prize money.
  2. If the uniform invoice receipt does not indicate the amount of the sale, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  3. If the buyer shown on the uniform invoice receipt is a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or a business entity, the winner is not qualified to collect the prize money.
  4. For winners of the third, second, first, grand or special prizes or the NT$1 million prize of cloud invoice award, a 20% withholding tax is levied.
  5. Each invoice may win only one prize.
  6. For more details, check the uniform invoice award regulations.
  7. If a winner has any questions about claiming the prize money, call the service line at 412-8282.
  8. The winning numbers of the cloud invoice award for November and December of 2021 have been announced on the eTax Portal on the Ministry of Finance website: http://invoice.etax.nat.gov.tw/.

MOF
Uniform-Invoice
receipt lottery

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Ministry of Finance says Japanese drag queen increases receipt lottery luck
Taiwan's Ministry of Finance says Japanese drag queen increases receipt lottery luck
2022/01/09 11:41
Taiwan sets new export, import records for 2021
Taiwan sets new export, import records for 2021
2022/01/07 17:29
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
2021/12/02 18:58
NT$8 highlighter purchase yields NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery win
NT$8 highlighter purchase yields NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery win
2021/12/02 17:49
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October revealed
2021/11/25 13:51