Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced on Tuesday (Jan. 25) the uniform invoice winning numbers for November and December 2021 on its website, including for the NT$10 million (US$360,000) Special Prize.

The winning number for the Special Prize is 31150905.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 28564531.

The winning numbers for the NT$200,000 First Prize are 05754219, 52891675, and 45327106.

For the Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Prizes, refer to the chart below.

There is one additional sixth prize this time around: 252. Holders of receipts with the last three digits matching a Sixth Prize number will garner a NT$200 prize.

Uniform-Invoice Prize Winning Numbers for November and December 2021 (Source: Ministry of Finance):