Roboticare Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Players with Strategies, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands and Supply Forecast 2030

Roboticare Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Roboticare Market by region.

The global roboticare market size was US$ 495.4 million in 2021. The global roboticare market size is forecast to grow to US$2230 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The global roboticare market is forecast to grow, owing to the increasing technological advancements, rising penetration of chronic diseases, and growing demand for robots in the healthcare sector.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the roboticare market witnessed significant growth as robots were adopted to perform cleaning and disinfecting tasks. Due to the rapidly spreading virus, it was essential for healthcare providers to adopt convenient technology that can perform speedy tasks and prevent the staff from the risk of infection. As a result of this, the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the growth of the global roboticare market.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Increasing advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and the trending use of robots in the healthcare sector are forecast to fuel market growth. InMotion ARM/HAND robotic system was introduced by Bionik Laboratories Corporation to help people suffering from mobility impairments. This robotic system is designed on the principles of motor learning and neuroplasticity. The technology is based on artificial intelligence and data analysis to provide efficient individualized therapy.

The global roboticare market is forecast to witness significant growth opportunities, owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure.

The benefits of the roboticare systems are forecast to fuel the market growth. Roboticare systems help healthcare specialists in providing emotional and rehabilitation support.

The shortage of healthcare staff is forecast to fuel the market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of automated rehabilitation systems and the continuously decreasing cost of sensors would create ample growth opportunities for the market players.

The high cost associated with the roboticare systems may hamper the growth of the market.

The growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are forecast to escalate the market growth during the study period.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the global roboticare market. The regional market will grow significantly owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing demand for efficient technology.

Growing awareness regarding specialized treatment centers, including rehabilitation, is forecast to propel market growth in North America.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register significant CAGR owing to the rising investments in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the increasing population and growing prevalence of chronic diseases will further contribute to the market growth.

Due to the increasing demand for efficient technology in the healthcare sector, the Asia-Pacific roboticare market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

ReWalk Robotics

BIONIK

Sony Corporation

CYBERDYNE Inc.

HANSON ROBOTICS LTD.

Ekso Bionics

Rex Bionics Ltd.

SoftBank Group Corp.

Hocoma

Myomo Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Technology Type

Autonomous Technology

Semi-Autonomous Technology

Insight by Application

Rehabilitation Robots

Emotional Support Robots

Robotic Nurses

Insight by End-User

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

