Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan VP departs for Honduras to attend presidential inauguration

Lai Ching-te will first stop in LA to meet with American Institute in Taiwan chairman

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/25 13:41
Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te departs for Honduras on Tuesday (Jan. 25).

Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te departs for Honduras on Tuesday (Jan. 25). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Tuesday (Jan. 25) departed for Honduras to attend President-elect Xiomara Castro’s inauguration on Jan. 28.

Lai was tapped to lead a special envoy to attend the event on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). The 26-member envoy accompanying Lai includes Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Li Chun-yi (李俊俋), Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui, Taiwanese envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and Presidential Office Spokesperson Kolas Yotaka, CNA reported.

Lai will first take a one-night layover in Los Angeles, where he will be received by James Moriarty, Chairman of the American Institute Taiwan (AIT), before leaving together with Hsiao for Honduras.

On his way back to Taiwan, Lai will stop in San Francisco on the 29th, where he will make phone calls or speak virtually with U.S. officials and politicians as well as overseas Taiwanese leaders in Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵).

Tsai previously said this special trip is intended to achieve three goals: deepen the Taiwan-Honduras friendship, expand regional cooperation, and increase Taiwan’s international participation.

Additionally, U.S. Representatives Tom Tiffany and Scott Perry recently penned a letter to Harris, advising her to seize the opportunity to meet with Lai in an official capacity. A Harris-Lai meeting in Honduras would help Taiwan consolidate its relations with its remaining diplomatic allies in Latin America and send a clear message to Beijing that its influence is not welcome in the region, the lawmakers said.
Taiwan
Lai Ching-te
Honduras
U.S.
LA
James Moriarty
Taiwan-Honduras relations
President Tsai Ing-wen
Xiomara Castro

RELATED ARTICLES

President Tsai's re-imagining of Taiwan's political landscape
President Tsai's re-imagining of Taiwan's political landscape
2022/01/24 19:03
Hash browns back at McDonald's Taiwan
Hash browns back at McDonald's Taiwan
2022/01/24 18:28
Carrefour Taiwan’s lucky bag prizes include TSMC stocks
Carrefour Taiwan’s lucky bag prizes include TSMC stocks
2022/01/24 17:44
Chemical troops vigorously disinfecting Taipei MRT amid COVID surge
Chemical troops vigorously disinfecting Taipei MRT amid COVID surge
2022/01/24 17:10
Lithuanian rum can be pre-ordered at Taiwan FamilyMarts
Lithuanian rum can be pre-ordered at Taiwan FamilyMarts
2022/01/24 15:52

Updated : 2022-01-25 14:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"