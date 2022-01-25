Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Oliver-Hampton carries SC State past Delaware St. 64-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 11:45
Oliver-Hampton carries SC State past Delaware St. 64-62

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Edward Oliver-Hampton had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jemel Davis recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina State narrowly beat Delaware State 64-62 on Monday night.

Rahsaan Edwards made a layup with 14 seconds left to give the Bulldogs the winning margin.

Antonio TJ Madlock had 12 points for South Carolina State (10-10, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Zach Kent had 15 points for the Hornets (2-14, 0-4), who have lost 12 straight games. Dominik Fragala added 14 points. Martez Robinson had 11 points and seven assists. He also committed seven turnovers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-25 13:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"