Wright scores 21 to lift NC Central past UMES 75-63

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 11:39
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Justin Wright had a career-high 21 points as North Carolina Central defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 75-63 on Monday night.

Wright shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added six rebounds.

Kris Monroe had 16 points for North Carolina Central (8-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ja'Darius Harris added 12 points.

Dom London had 16 points for the Hawks (5-9, 0-3), who have now lost four games in a row. Kohen Thompson added 10 points. Da'Shawn Phillip had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-25 13:03 GMT+08:00

