Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei-Shanghai Forum could be scrapped if Chinese military coercion continues

Forum the only official event left between Taiwan and China after ties hit low

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/25 13:50
2021 Taipei-Shanghai Forum. 

2021 Taipei-Shanghai Forum.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A bipartisan agreement has been reached to freeze the budget for this year’s Taipei-Shanghai City Forum in the event of continued incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone.

A cross-party discussion about the NT$1.3 million (US$46,890) budget earmarked for the annual event finally concluded on Monday (Jan. 24) after six days. Camps considered to lean towards Beijing, including Kuomintang (KMT) and New Party city councilors, at last gave their consent to freezing the funds if Chinese warships and military planes continue their provocative maneuvers in waters and air space near Taiwan, per CNA.

According to Wang Hsin-I (王欣儀), a Taipei City councilor of the KMT, the party supports hosting the cross-strait exchange platform but has acknowledged the “negative perceptions” people harbor towards China over its perceived muscle-flexing. In the latest of such episodes, 13 People's Liberation Army Air Force aircraft were detected entering Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday (Jan. 24), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

Launched in 2010, the Taipei-Shanghai City Forum is the only official channel remaining between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, as bilateral ties have soured since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took power in 2016. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has urged both sides to maintain a line of communication despite disputes, but the event was reduced to city level exchanges last year after Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council warned it to focus only on “non-political affairs.”
Taiwan
Beijing
China
Ko Wen-je
Taipei
Shanghai
Taipei-Shanghai Forum
warplanes
ADIZ

RELATED ARTICLES

President Tsai's re-imagining of Taiwan's political landscape
President Tsai's re-imagining of Taiwan's political landscape
2022/01/24 19:03
Hash browns back at McDonald's Taiwan
Hash browns back at McDonald's Taiwan
2022/01/24 18:28
Carrefour Taiwan’s lucky bag prizes include TSMC stocks
Carrefour Taiwan’s lucky bag prizes include TSMC stocks
2022/01/24 17:44
Chemical troops vigorously disinfecting Taipei MRT amid COVID surge
Chemical troops vigorously disinfecting Taipei MRT amid COVID surge
2022/01/24 17:10
Lithuanian rum can be pre-ordered at Taiwan FamilyMarts
Lithuanian rum can be pre-ordered at Taiwan FamilyMarts
2022/01/24 15:52

Updated : 2022-01-25 14:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"