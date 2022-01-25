Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Falko leads Binghamton past Hartford 74-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 11:23
Falko leads Binghamton past Hartford 74-64

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 22 points as Binghamton defeated Hartford 74-64 on Monday night. Christian Hinckson added 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Bearcats.

John McGriff had 11 points for Binghamton (8-8, 5-2 America East Conference). Dan Petcash added seven rebounds.

Hartford totaled 40 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Austin Williams had 16 points for the Hawks (3-12, 1-2). D.J. Mitchell added 12 points. Moses Flowers had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-25 12:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"