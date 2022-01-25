Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Holden, Timberlake lift Towson over Delaware 69-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 10:28
Holden, Timberlake lift Towson over Delaware 69-62

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Cam Holden had 19 points and Nicolas Timberlake added 18 points as Towson beat Delaware 69-62 on Monday night.

Charles Thompson chipped in 15 points with nine rebounds for Towson (15-6, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). Holden also had seven rebounds and six steals.

Andrew Carr had 13 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens (14-7, 5-3). Ebby Asamoah added 12 points and six rebounds and Dylan Painter had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-25 12:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"