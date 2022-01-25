Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Henry lifts Jacksonville State past Bellarmine 65-60

By Associated Press
2022/01/25 10:36
Henry lifts Jacksonville State past Bellarmine 65-60

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had a career-high 24 points as Jacksonville State won its eighth straight game, narrowly defeating Bellarmine 65-60 on Monday night.

Brandon Huffman had 12 points for Jacksonville State (13-6, 6-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Finch added nine rebounds.

CJ Fleming had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (11-9, 5-1), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Dylan Penn added 11 points, and Juston Betz had six points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-25 12:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Taiwan announces Level 2 rules for Jan. 25 - Feb. 7
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
Indonesian workers fined NT$270,000 for leaving Taiwan quarantine for 1 minute
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
All Taiwan's local COVID cases mild or asymptomatic over past 20 days
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 52 local COVID cases
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
COVID cluster infection at Taiwan's Askey swells to 100
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
Taipei man scammed by 'female' online 'friend' who turns out to be male
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
39 Chinese military aircraft intrude on Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan sees link between COVID outbreak in Kaohsiung and the Philippines
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 15 local COVID cases
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
Taiwan bans food on public transport, limits religious activities during LNY
"