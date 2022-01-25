Europe Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) Market Size, Share, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Europe Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Europe Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Europe Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Europe Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Short Description:

By Technology (Lead Based, Patch Based), Type (Multi-Channel, Single Channel), Cellular Connection (Wireless (WIFI), Bluetooth (BT)), End User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility (IDTF), Cardiac Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Poland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

Market Definition:

Mobile cardiac telemetry is a new technology for the field of cardiac ambulatory monitoring. This technology is important as it is an ECG real-time monitor capable of automatically detecting any ECG defects and transferring this data automatically to an accredited diagnostic laboratory for professional evaluation by means of cell phone technology.

The mobile cardiac telemetry continuously gives the cardiac rhythm data and sends the electrocardiogram (ECG) to the nursing station. Continuous cardiac monitoring enables specific identification and initiation of heart arrhythmias and other conditions. With the help of mobile cardiac telemetry, heart failure can be prevented in aging population. Thus, the increasing aging population along with the increasing cardiac diseases will help to boost the usage of mobile cardiac telemetry for identification and treatment of the heart diseases.

Market Segmentation:

Europe mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market is segmented into four notable segments which are based on the basis of technology, type, cellular connection and end user.

– On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into lead based and patch based.

– On the basis of type, the market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel.

– On the basis of cellular connection, the market is segmented into wireless (WIFI) and Bluetooth (BT).

– On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac centers, independent diagnostic testing facility (IDTF) and home healthcare.

Market Players

The key market players for Europe mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) market are listed below:

– Medicalgorithmics.com

– The ScottCare Corporation

– Medicomp Inc.

– nationalcardiac.com

– ACSDiagnostics

– Preventice Solutions, Inc.

– iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

– CorVitals, Inc.

– BioTelemetry, Inc.

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– Biotricity

– Hill-Rom Services Inc.

– BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

– Bittium

– Cardiac Insight Inc.

– Others

