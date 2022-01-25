North America Cell-based Assays Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis by Product Type, Indication, End User, and Geography

Report Ocean presents a new report on North America Cell-based Assays market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The North America Cell-based Assays market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The North America Cell-based Assays market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. North America Cell-based Assays market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Short Description

By Type (Cell Viability Assay, Cytotoxicity Assay, Cell Death Assay, Cell Proliferation Assay, Others), Product & Services (Consumables, Services, Instruments and Software), Technology (Flow Cytometry, High Throughput Screening, High Content Screening, Label Free Detection), Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Research Institutions, Government Organizations, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Market Definition:

Cell-based assays are basically used for biological testing such as potency and mechanism of action of drug product. Cell-based assays are the method to study living cell by considering different parameters such as pharmacokinetic study and pharmacodynamics study. Cell viability assay is expected to dominate global cell based assays with the increasing demand for measuring cellular metabolism and enzyme activity.

Cell-based assays are basically in-vitro assays which helps in the drug development process. It is used for cytotoxic testing, determination of actual potency of drug product and drug substances and for the determination of mechanism of action of drug substances. It can be of different types such as cell viability assays, cell proliferation assays and cell death assays.

Market Segmentation:

The North America cell based assays market is segmented into six notable segments which are on the basis of by type, product and services, technology, application, end user and distribution channel.

– On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cell viability assay, cell proliferation assay, cytotoxicity assay, cell death assay, others.

– On the basis of product and services, the market is segmented consumables, services, instruments and software.

– On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, label free detection, high content screening, high throughput screening.

– On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, basic research, others.

– On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions, contract research organizations, government organizations and others.

– On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect.

Market Players

The key market players for North America cell based assays market are listed below:

– GENERAL ELECTRIC

– Danaher

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Merck KGaA

– PerkinElmer Inc.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– ATCC

– Aurelia Bioscience Ltd

– BD

– BioAgilytix Labs

– BioVision Inc.

– Cell Signaling Technology, Inc

– Cisbio

– Enzo Biochem Inc

– Eurofins Scientific

– LakePharma, Inc

– Lonza

– Miltenyi Biotec

– XenoDiagnostics, LLC

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

