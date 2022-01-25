Alexa
Taiwanese entertainer Nadow Lin reportedly suffers stroke

Lin reportedly in intensive care unit after undergoing surgery for cerebral hemorrhage

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/25 11:07
Nadow Lin. (Facebook, Nadow Lin photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Entertainer Nadow Lin (納豆) reportedly suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment on Monday (Jan. 24).

Local media outlets reported that the 41-year-old entertainer, actor, and TV host, whose real name is Lin Yu-chih (林郁智), underwent surgery Monday evening to treat a cerebral hemorrhage, with BCC reporting that the operation took place at Cathay General Hospital. According to ETtoday, he was placed in intensive care for observation following the surgery.

Initially, Lin's agent said, "Nadow is really OK right now, it's just that he felt unwell in the morning and went to the hospital for a routine checkup. At 11 p.m. that evening, Lin's agent said that he had just called the entertainer's mother, who said, "Nadow is all right now. I really thank you all for your concern, but the doctor wants him to focus on resting."

SET News cited a source from the hospital as saying they saw who they believed to be members of Lin's family waiting outside the intensive care unit with his surname listed among patients on a hospital monitor. According to the news agency, doctors stated that Nadow was in good condition after the procedure and that after his condition stabilizes, more details will be provided through his agent.

Many fans continue to express concern about Lin's well-being, as he had left a comment that simply read "stroke" in response to a question posted by a fashion magazine asking "What does the other half do to make your heart beat faster?" on Thursday (Jan. 21). He has not uploaded any posts to his social media pages since Sunday (Jan. 23).

Also on Monday evening, New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), who is Lin's uncle, took to Facebook to call on the public to "gather energy" for Nadow and help him get through this difficult time. Lin's agent responded by saying that he had again confirmed with the star's mother that he is OK and thanked the mayor for his concern.
