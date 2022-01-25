Chubb Commits US$10,000 Grant to Support Dementia Care in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 January 2022 - The Chubb Charitable Foundation announced today that it has committed a USD10,000 grant to Dementia Singapore – a Social Service Agency specialising in dementia care, caregiver support, training, consultancy, and advocacy.





The grant will support Dementia Singapore's activities to promote dementia care through CARA – a lifestyle and community digital platform that provides easy access for persons living with dementia and caregivers to connect to an ecosystem of solutions.





CARA, an acronym for Community, Assurance, Rewards, Acceptance – the four main functions of the membership programme, is the first dementia membership programme of its kind in the world. It is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The CARA membership and app download is free.





The key features of the CARA mobile application include:

Safe Return: An initiative supported by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), CARA serves as a unique identifier for persons with dementia, providing assurance that members can continue to move freely and independently within a safe community, giving caregivers greater peace of mind.

In Singapore, one in 10 people aged 60 and above suffers from dementia and this corresponds to approximately 82,000 people in 2018. This number is also projected to increase to 152,000 by 20301.





"We believe CARA will be a useful digital companion for the dementia community," said Mr Stanley Ho, Dementia Singapore's Director of Advocacy & Communications, whose team is leading the development of the CARA app. "With CARA providing a key touchpoint that caters to their various dementia care needs, we hope people impacted by dementia can benefit from using this app and continue to lead fulfilling and enriching lives," Mr. Ho added.





Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited's Country President Kevin Bogardus said, "We are delighted to partner with Dementia Singapore to support the development of the CARA app as well as other campaigns towards members' engagement. Through these efforts, we are doing our part to help make dementia more manageable for all."









